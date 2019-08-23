Drug suspect arrested again while out on bond

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office seized 1.14 pounds of crystal methamphetamine at a recent bust and arrested one person.

The Special Investigations Division served a search warrant on a home in Panama City last week.

While searching the home, investigators found about 1.14 pounds of crystal meth. Most of the meth was found on 42-year-old Ruben Fuller, the resident of the home, deputies wrote. Other meth was found in other places in the home.

At the time of his arrest, Fuller was out on conditional release on previous drug charges from a July 2019 arrest.

Fuller was charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of conditional release bond.