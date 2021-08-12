Drug operation ‘Dry Ice’ is just the beginning for DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — One of the biggest drug bust operations in Walton County wrapped up with dozens of dealers behind bars, but the effort to clean up DeFuniak Springs isn’t over.

The DeFuniak Springs Police Department arrested 42 people with over 100 different charges all in connection to this ‘Dry Ice Operation.’ They said it was not without help from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA.

“Coming into office, I made a promise to our citizens that I was going to be tough on controlled substances in our town,” said DSPD Chief and City Marshal James Hurley.

Hurley is aware of the amount of methamphetamine in the area, so the department gathered the resources needed for an undercover operation with community and state partners. And they split the operation into phases.

“A majority of them were in the city limits of DeFuniak. Some of these defendants lived right outside of DeFuniak and some of them lived in South Walton. We actually had one that was picked up in Tallahassee,” he said.

With 42 arrests, Chief Hurley said residents tell him they are noticing a difference.

“When you start locking these folks up, they are in a residential neighborhood selling drugs, and one house affects three blocks around it,” said Hurley. “The activity that comes in, and the folks that come in that are users are stealing on their way out, they are trespassing and they are overdosing in the streets.”

Hurley also said he hopes those who were arrested get the rehab they need, but the work to get drugs off the street does not end here.

“If you didn’t get wrapped up in this one but you are selling drugs, don’t feel left out, we are going to come for you too,” said Hurley.

Although they have concluded the ‘Dry Ice Operation,’ Chief Hurley said they have already moved onto their next, all in an effort to help make the community feel even safer in DeFuniak Springs.