Drug dealer round-up nets 8 arrests

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators with the Washington County Drug Task Force conducted investigations over the past several months that have lead to the arrest of individuals for the sale of illegal narcotics consisting of methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine, and prescription pills.

Jared L. Jones, 23, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine
Willie L. Sharpe, 58, of Chipley – Sale of Cocaine / Sale of Methamphetamine
Marcus K. Fournier, 21of Bonifay – Sale of Methamphetamine
Nadine R. Nadery, 38, of Cottondale – Sale of Methamphetamine / Sale of Prescription Drugs
Sebastian L. Dilsaver, 27, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine
Jesse J. Cormier, 43, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine
Daniel Morris, 23, of Chipley – Sale of Prescription Drugs / Sale of Marijuana
Jason A. Thomas, 21, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine

Still At Large:
Charles A. Walker – Sale of Methamphetamine
Justin D. Lester – Sale of MDMA

