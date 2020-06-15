Drug dealer round-up nets 8 arrests

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators with the Washington County Drug Task Force conducted investigations over the past several months that have lead to the arrest of individuals for the sale of illegal narcotics consisting of methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine, and prescription pills.

Jared L. Jones, 23, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine

Willie L. Sharpe, 58, of Chipley – Sale of Cocaine / Sale of Methamphetamine

Marcus K. Fournier, 21of Bonifay – Sale of Methamphetamine

Nadine R. Nadery, 38, of Cottondale – Sale of Methamphetamine / Sale of Prescription Drugs

Sebastian L. Dilsaver, 27, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine

Jesse J. Cormier, 43, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine

Daniel Morris, 23, of Chipley – Sale of Prescription Drugs / Sale of Marijuana

Jason A. Thomas, 21, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine

Still At Large:

Charles A. Walker – Sale of Methamphetamine

Justin D. Lester – Sale of MDMA