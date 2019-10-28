Drought conditions improving across southeast U.S.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — After a long dry spell through September and the first half of October we’re received much needed rainfall over the last two weeks, and the National Weather Service is optimistic that the drought conditions will continue to improve.

LOCATION RAINFALL SINCE OCTOBER 1 Tallahassee, FL 3.83 in. Apalachicola, FL 3.48 in. Panama City, FL 2.30 in. Dothan, AL 2.95 in. Albany, GA 3.60 in. Valdosta, GA 2.21 in. Cross City, FL 1.95 in. Marianna, FL 3.54 in. Carrabelle, FL 4.32 in. Mayo, FL 1.21 in. Defuniak Springs, FL 2.42 in.

This rainfall has been heaviest across portions of south central Georgia and into the Florida panhandle which has already improved drought conditions across the region, although given the extreme dryness from September there are still pockets of severe to extreme drought present.

Based on the latest observations, extreme drought has been scaled back but still includes portions of southeast Alabama along the Florida border. Surrounding this is an area of severe drought across the remainder of southeast Alabama and into the eastern Florida panhandle. Moderate drought extends across much of south Georgia and the Florida big bend, with abnormally dry conditions still in place southeast of the Aucilla River through Taylor and Lafayette counties.

U.S. Drought Monitor (Week of 10/24 – 10/30)

As we move deeper into the fall season and approach the start of winter, our weather pattern becomes a bit more active as more cold fronts approach the region, bringing increased chances for rainfall. However, burn bans still remain in effect Washington and Liberty counties.

The rain that we’re expecting Tuesday through Thursday this week could help rain guages top 1 to 2 inches across much of the area, with some spots near Pensacola looking at slightly higher totals. Model guidance shows the heaviest rain staying west of the Apalachicola River, but places along and east of the river will still likely see .50 to 1 inch of rainfall.