PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —This week Panhandle residents had a lot to say about driving in the Panhandle. News 13 asked Facebook users “Which rules of the road do you think drivers follow the least?”

Distracted driving was one of the most common issues people spotted.

“Distracted driving. Texting, talking on cell phone, etc. A girl talking on her cell hit my husband from behind and he is now paralyzed from the chest down. Think about that before you text or talk and drive. No conversation is worth killing or maiming someone or yourself!!” Facebook User Marsha Jencks Watkins said.

Others complained of people driving too slow in the left lane.

“LEFT LANE DRIVERS!! The law (and signs) clearly say “slower traffic keep right”. The left lane is for passing and emergency vehicles, not so two cars can ride side by side. They went from one lane to two lanes to help traffic flow, not to put more traffic on the road!” Paul Winsett Facebook User.

Another common complaint was drivers not using signals when they are switching lanes.

“Blinkers!!!!! I’m so sick and tired of people not using their blinkers!!!! Brand new vehicle and no blinkers it blows my mind!!” a Facebook User MaryAnn Michele Dolan Crawford said.

Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol said that lack of seatbelt use is a major issue they’ve come across. Last year during all of the fatal crashes they saw that there was a lack of seatbelt use in most cases.

“No one knows how to use a median….speeding, littering, no turn signals, changing lanes in intersections, crossing solid lines to enter turn lanes. I could go on for days. DRIVERS IN PCB ARE THE WORST.” a Facebook User Brittney Clarson Bezdek said.

King said he thinks most states are dealing with problems of distracted driving and speeding.

“I would say as a whole we probably see speed combined with texting and driving, eating, putting on makeup, we see a little bit of everything,” King said. “We want to continue to encourage our local citizens and residents to pay attention to where they are driving, to wear their seatbelts. Being a safe driver, but a defensive driver. It’s really important to get there safe and alive.”



