Driver’s education returns to Marianna High School

MARIANNA, Fla (WMBB)- Jackson County leads in teen driving accidents and fatalities. Marianna High School is trying to change that. The school announced the return of their driver’s education program.

Principal Carlan Martin says he is happy to be able to reintroduce it to the classrooms.

The highschool offered driver’s education in the past, but it phased out due to lack of certified teachers and funding.

“If I had the opportunity and could squeeze it in my schedule without costing any more money or costing any other thing, I wanted to try and do that,” said Martin.

Currently, Jackson County teens get their driver’s licenses through an online class.

The highschool will now offer three periods of hands-on learning.

“They’ll learn skills, the different driving techniques on paper and kind of learn how to do things from a technical standpoint and then they’ll also be able to go and drive in the lab part of it,” said Martin.

While Marianna is just one town, Sheriff Lou Roberts hopes the new classes will lessen the high rate of teen driving accidents across the county.

“We’re tired of going to tell families that they’ve lost a loved one because of either speed or distracted driving. And anything we can do as far as education or prevention is so important,” said Roberts.

The highschool’s driver’s education classes are optional. But Martin wants students and parents to take advantage of the option. He says it could save a life.

Students can register for the driver’s education courses at no cost. It’s treated like an elective.