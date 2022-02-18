UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new information and clarification to the previous version of this article.

According to Dothan police, three teens were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle on Thursday night. While Dothan police were investigating the stolen vehicle with the teens inside, a separate truck arrived at the scene.

After multiple warnings from law enforcement to the truck’s driver to stop their vehicle, a Dothan officer fired three shots at the driver in the truck.

The subject driving the truck was then taken on a stretcher to a local hospital where they died from their gunshot wound(s), the State Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

The three teen suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

Stay with WDHN News for updates.

ORIGINAL:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three teens have been arrested following a high-speed chase in Dothan on Thursday night.

Dothan Police confirmed to WDHN that the three teens stole a vehicle from Headland.

The chase ended near Highway 231 and Ross Clark Circle by Big Lots.

According to Dothan Police, three juveniles were taken into custody.

WDHN was on the scene inquiring about this chase when another story developed.

A pickup truck pulled up to the scene on South Highway 231, just off from the circle.

After remaining motionless for a couple of minutes, the driver of the truck continued forward prompting Dothan officers to tell the truck to stop.

The truck did not stop, that’s when WDHN heard three shots coming from the direction of the vehicle.

The truck continued forward at a slow pace, side-swiping one of the vehicles on scene.

the truck then swerved into the ditch behind the Big Lots and came to a stop.

WDHN saw one person put on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance.

It is not known at this time if this person was the driver of the truck or an officer.

The State Bureau of Investigation is now heading this investigation.

Stay with WDHN News for more on this story.