Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Grand Ridge

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WMBB)–A driver is in the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Grand Ridge Sunday morning. It happened around 11:00 a.m. just north of Scarlett Road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on State Route 69 when the vehicle veered onto the west shoulder.

After trying to over correct, the driver then traveled across both lanes. The driver then hit a culvert and landed in a ditch on the east shoulder of State Route 69.

The driver was airlifted to Flowers Hospital with serious injuries.