PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB/WKRN) – If you’re craving Chick-fil-a Tuesday, don’t have a cow, dress like one!

Anyone who dresses as a cow or in cow-themed attire will receive one free entree until 7 p.m. Children who dress up receive a free kids meal.

This is the 15th year for Cow Appreciation Day. Last year, nearly 2 million people nationwide showed up in their bovine best.