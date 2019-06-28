Dozens of suits donated to Gulf Coast State College for students to use

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Most days, what you wear doesn’t matter. But one day, what you wear could change your life.

That’s why one Tallahassee lawyer decided to lend a hand, and a jacket.

“I just think I have a suit or two in my closet that I don’t wear but it’s in good shape,” said Mike Mattimore of Allen Norton & Blue. “Somebody could make use of it.”

Those ‘one or two suits,’ turned to dozens as he got other lawyers in Tallahassee to sweep their closets for their unused suits.

“We got about a hundred so far,” said Mattimore.

Now the suits are at Gulf Coast State College (GCSC) to be worn with purpose.

“We thought it would be helpful for the students to have men and women’s business suits so that they could go on job interviews or wear them to work,” said Mattimore.

If the student is finding that they might be a little nervous before a big job interview, they’ll find some motivation in the suit pocket; donors left notes of encouragement inside.

“They wish the student encouragement and success,” said Mattimore.

Dr. John Holdnak, GCSC President, says the jackets and encouraging notes help to remind the students that they’re not alone.

“A lot of people in this community feel we’ve been forgotten around the state,” he said. “I can tell you at least with one law firm and some attorneys and all of their friends, that we’re not forgotten.”

They’re not forgotten, and more importantly, they’re dressed for success.