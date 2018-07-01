Dozens of Locals Rally on the Hathaway Bridge to Protest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - With immigration and the separation of families a hot topic in recent weeks, locals are speaking out on the matter and fighting to reunite those who have been separated. A rally held today by six local organizations called for the end of immigrant detention.

The March for Families was held at the east end of the Hathaway Bridge and welcomed people of all backgrounds. All involved say they are working to condemn the trump administrations zero tolerance policy. Those participating say they want their voices heard and that they are adamantly against the separation and detention of immigrant children at the southern U.S. border.



"Its an issue that we all have to revisit of what it means to be American, this is a nation of immigrants, I don't think there's one of us neither you, you, or me that can back-track our family tree and not find some connection, to somebody who's not from here, none of us are really from here," said Christine Smallwood, League of Women Voters.

The rally was rain or shine. The group said they will continue their efforts to make their voices heard.

