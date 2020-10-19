Downtown Panama City is coming back to life with art murals

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay Arts Alliance was looking forward to having an arts festival this past March, but when COVID-19 took precedence, they starting asking local artists for their help elsewhere.

But they have found a way to make the downtown area come back to life. Before Hurricane Michael, downtown Panama City was known as the arts district.

Dixie Clough, with the Bay Arts Alliance, hopes to see art lining all downtown buildings again.

“We’re just looking forward to painting the whole town with art and making it colorful bright, and fun for everyone,” said Clough.

Currently, local artist Heather Parker is working on downtown’s third mural. Once completed, there will be bees and flowers cascading this wall of Craft Beer EmPOURium.

Parker said it is great to be apart of this project.

“To know that I can use my talents that I have been working on to give back and make things that other people can enjoy, whether that is just visiting or sitting down and eating, they’ve got a great backdrop,” said Parker.

Downtown Panama City is coming to life once again, and now, with bright art murals to help the area flourish.

“We don’t think they will ever be complete, we will continue to put murals on the walls for years to come, and we look forward to when there is a time where there isn’t a blank wall in town; it’s all covered in art everywhere, said Clough.

Parker said she hopes this mural will help to brighten someone’s day, as she’s seen other murals do so in the past. And she hopes this mural sparks a conversation.

“Like this one where it’s the bees and the flowers and the little things that are happening every day even though you don’t maybe notice that the pollinators are out there pollinating and the seeds are sprouting,” said Parker. “There is always work going on. And that might be out of your reach or too small for you to notice. So if that sparks a conversation with somebody and makes them appreciate all the behind the scenes work that everyone and nature and everything is doing, that is fantastic.”

The Bay Arts Alliance has about five more mural plans in the process, Clough said

“Including a welcome wall right at the entrance of downtown,” said Clough.

Next, Clough said they are looking at starting murals around other parts of the city as well.