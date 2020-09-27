Downtown Panama City hosts Oktoberfest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents were able to enjoy a taste of Germany this weekend, as Oktoberfest took over Downtown Panama City as it has for over thirty years.

The event began on Friday; restaurants and other local businesses participated by building special food and beverage menus.

On Saturday, residents and visitors could be seen up and down Harrison Avenue, enjoying the sun and time with friends and family.

For many, Oktoberfest was not only a chance to try out some new beers or foods, but a time to get out of the house and enjoy long-awaited social interaction after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on Friday.

“We just want to bring locals together and bring the community together so it’s been really fun,” said Fontella Thompson, Assistant Manager at History Class Brewing Company. “They seem like they were ready to get out. People seem really relieved, they’re relaxed, they’re celebrating.”

Participants were also able to check into all the venues they visited for a chance to win Gulf Coast Jam tickets for the event in March of 2021.