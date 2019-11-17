Downtown Panama City hosts inaugural songwriter’s festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Downtown Panama City was bustling Saturday night as they hosted the city’s first ever Songwriter’s Festival.



Thirty artists filled downtown bars, performing for the community and adding a great ambiance to downtown.



The festival attracted songwriters from all over the country, not just Panama City. Some traveling from as far away as North Carolina and Tennessee.



Each venue offered a different experience as different genres played throughout the bars and shops.



Residents say the festival is a great way to support local artists and revitalize the area.



“I think it’s important to support local artists because it’s important to foster a culture of creativity. You know we’ve got a lot of potential down here in downtown and I think that this music festival is a great way to tap into it,” said Rachel Clark, a festival goer.



The festival was hosted by the Bay Youth Music Association. They say they hope to make the fun-filled night an annual event.