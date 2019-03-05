News

Downtown Panama City Businesses Teaming Up for Family Scavenger Hunt

By:

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 08:24 AM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 01:03 PM EST

Downtown Panama City Businesses Teaming Up for Family Scavenger Hunt

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - More than 20 favorite spots in Downtown Panama City are teaming up this weekend for the 3rd annual family scavenger hunt.

Those who attend will be able to explore downtown's shops and restaurants, while hunting for interesting items.

The businesses will be giving away prizes to those who get their scavenger hunt map punched at the participating locations, and by posting to social media using #DowntownPanamaCity.

The event is completely free, and you can participate by picking up your map on Saturday morning at Main Street Antiques, Vinny & Bay's Coffee or at the Panama City Center for the Arts.
    
The hunt starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m., but it is not timed, so participants are encouraged to take their time and enjoy downtown.

For more information watch Erin's interview, or visit here.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center