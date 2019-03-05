Downtown Panama City Businesses Teaming Up for Family Scavenger Hunt Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - More than 20 favorite spots in Downtown Panama City are teaming up this weekend for the 3rd annual family scavenger hunt.

Those who attend will be able to explore downtown's shops and restaurants, while hunting for interesting items.

The businesses will be giving away prizes to those who get their scavenger hunt map punched at the participating locations, and by posting to social media using #DowntownPanamaCity.

The event is completely free, and you can participate by picking up your map on Saturday morning at Main Street Antiques, Vinny & Bay's Coffee or at the Panama City Center for the Arts.



The hunt starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m., but it is not timed, so participants are encouraged to take their time and enjoy downtown.

For more information watch Erin's interview, or visit here.

