Downtown Panama City businesses reflect on a year full of restrictions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Throughout the pandemic, small businesses and eating establishments have had to adapt to new rules and restrictions to keep their doors open and their customers safe. Last March, Governor Ron DeSantis ordered all restaurants to switch to take out and delivery only. One year later, and eating establishments have been operating again without restrictions for quite some time.

“It started out slow. But over the last couple of months things have picked up,” said Dave Parmer, the owner of Millies Cafe.

Parmer says it was a challenge in the beginning but they persevered thanks to their customers and being consistent.

“You can’t be open then closed, then not have social distancing and then have social distancing,” Parmer said.

Like many other restaurants, Parmer says they did seek outside help from COVID relief funding. But they did not get far.

“We have applied but we have yet to be approved,” Parmer said.

Down the road, Main Street Antiques says they too didn’t get substantial help.

“I tried to get a PPP loan. I didn’t qualify for that type of loan but I did get a small business loan,” said Liane Harding, the owner of Main Street Antiques on Harrison.

Fortunately, Harding says her business was able to stay afloat. She too attributes that to her customers and her ability to adapt.

“It did force me to look at other ways of doing business such as opening an online store and that’s what I did,” Harding said.

The Little Mustard Seed says they’ve seen a surge in customers in recent weeks. They attribute their success to being strategic and adapting.

“You’ve kinda got to know your customers. You know you just got to have a plan and work your plan,” said Greg Snow, owner of The Little Mustard Seed.

Many restaurants and stores in Downtown Panama City still require masks for customers.