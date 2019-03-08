Downtown North CRA Gets Input from Community Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Downtown North CRA is doing its part to keep the area improving.

In a workshop, hosted by S&ME, the group hired by the city to update the community redevelopment plan, featured three different stations.

Residents were able to start with an informational session, learning what the Downtown North CRA is about. The second step was issue identification, allowing attendees to mark up maps in places that need attention and write down ideas. To finish it off, they saw different visual ideas for the future, putting green or red stickers to what they liked and disliked.

Organizers say events like this allow them to move in a good direction.

"The thing about community redevelopment plan is, it's community, it's in the title. And so the community is comprised of your residents and your business owners. Each one of them have very specific needs. So you want to create a plan that addressses the majority of the needs if not all the needs if possible," said John Jones, S&ME Project Manager.

Jones also says if an idea isn't put into the redevelopment plan, it will not receive funding so it's important to get all the information possible.