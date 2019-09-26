Downtown Christmas Parade Applications Open

LIVE NOW /
The 2019 Panama City Jaycee’s Christmas Parade will happen on December 14th at 6:45PM in downtown Panama City. This year’s theme is a Collegiate Christmas and will be broadcast LIVE on WMBB-TV starting at 7:00PM.

The Panama City Jaycees is a local non-profit that mentors local students while teaching them leadership through community service.

The application and guidelines are in the documents above.

Some key dates to remember:

  • Parade Entry Form Deadline |Postmark/Received by December 1st
  • (All late entries please contact the Jaycees at 850-763-8282)
  • Pre-parade Mandatory Meeting | Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at 6:00pm | Where: Horsley Construction Group, Inc. (1764 Lisenby Avenue, Panama City, FL 32405

Entry fees are $75 per entry, with $5 for each additional vehicle or horse (for a total of 6). Late entry fees add $25.

