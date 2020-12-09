Double red flag violations are expected to increase in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District’s Beach Safety team has made a record number of water rescues, responding to over 200 calls. That is not including verbal warnings all while double red flags were flying.

Under the current beach ordinance, there is no set fee for current red flag violations. However, those that defy beach safety rules only have to pay a $100 civil fine, which officials said does not seem to be working.

Walton County’s Code Enforcement Director Tony Cornman said there are a few options up for discussion, which could resolve this issue next season.

“Is to raise that double red flag first citation to $500,” said Cornman. “There have been some other counties that have done that as well. Another option could be maybe to raise it to $250 and then make the second violation $500.”

By raising fines, Cornman, as well as the South Walton’s Fire District Beach Safety Director David Vaughn, said it will encourage people not to enter into dangerous waters.

So far both Bay and Franklin Counties have the higher fines which they say seem to be working.

“Also discuss the possibility of empowering South Walton Fire District staff to become civil citation issuers so we could become an enforcement mechanism,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn said he would not want to have his front line lifeguards handing out misdemeanor fines, it would be up to command staff lieutenants and South Walton Fire Chief Officers.

He also said they need to clarify double red flag rules and redefine terminology so everyone is on the same page.