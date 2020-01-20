Dothan woman seriously injured in Jax. Co. crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Dothan woman was seriously injured early Monday morning in a crash in Jackson County.

Diana Vazquez, 35, of Dothan was driving a 1997 Toyota Tacoma west on State Road 2 near Collins Chapel Road when she traveled onto the north shoulder of the road and began to make a u-turn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers wrote that Vazquez did not see a semi-truck behind her as she attempted the u-turn. Her vehicle was struck by the semi-truck and she was seriously injured, troopers wrote.

Vazquez was rushed to a local hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

