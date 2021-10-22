Dothan woman convicted in bombing of ex-boyfriend’s truck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been convicted on charges of conspiring with a friend to bomb the pickup truck of her estranged boyfriend.

Court records show a federal judge in Montgomery convicted Ashley Nicole Haydt, 36, of Dothan on explosives and conspiracy charges on Thursday.

Authorities allege King was working with Haydt when he purchased gunpowder, a pipe and other materials to make a remote control bomb. The two allegedly came up with the plan during a legal dispute between Haydt and a former boyfriend with whom she has a child with.

Court documents state her co-defendant, Sylvio Joseph King, 48, pleaded guilty previously and testified against Haydt during the four-day trial. A bomb planted in the work truck of Haydt’s former boyfriend went off in October 2017, injuring the man.

Sylvio Joseph King

Police say King sent a message to Haydt afterwards saying he had “taken care of the problem.”