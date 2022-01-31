UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department has released more information on the suspect that allegedly struck a pregnant woman and caused her to lose her fetus.

On Monday, Jan. 24, Dothan police responded to a call in the 100 Block of Shadowlawn Drive. According to witnesses, Iveonna Turner, 20, was involved in a fight there. During the fight, Turner allegedly struck the pregnant woman multiple times in her stomach with her hands and feet.

After Turner allegedly assaulted the victim, the victim then sought medical treatment for pain in her stomach.

A medical exam confirmed that the assault lead to injuries of the fetus that left the fetus unviable and unable to survive.

In Alabama, a fetus, regardless of its viability, is considered a person.

Turner, who is charged with reckless murder, remains in the Houston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Turner had filed a request on Thursday seeking court protection from the woman. She alleges the woman and her son, with whom Turner has an 8-week-old child, “jumped” her during a dispute.

