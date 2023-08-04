DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman is facing several sex crimes, including possessing child pornography and bestiality, after police say they found videos of her having sex with a dog.

On August 3, Dothan Police arrested 35-year-old Allenia Crittenden. They charged her with one count of possession of Child Pornography, three counts of Bestiality, and one count of Filing a False Police Report.

According to Dothan Police, an investigation into Crittenden began with officers receiving a tip sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police say that the DPDs Special Investigation Unit discovered digital evidence that Crittenden had a video file containing child sexual assault material and videos of her having sex with her dog. Additional electronic and recording devices were seized from the residence to be analyzed.

The dog depicted in the videos was found in good health in her home and will stay in the custody of Dothan Animal Services until legal proceedings are filed, according to DPD.

Crittenden was booked in the Dothan City Jail with a $39,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with WDHN for updates.