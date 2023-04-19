DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cheryl Harbison said she fell apart after receiving a phone call from her daughter-in-law that Kenny Bruce who she has known for over 30 years through her father, was found shot to death.

“I said no it’s not possible he would have not hurt anyone ever and he was not a threat to anyone and he didn’t deserve to be murdered in any capacity, but to be left shot to die alone is excruciating,” Harbison said.

Bruce was found dead in the backyard of his home on Langley Drive last Friday morning.

Police arrested Bruce’s roommate Blake Evans who is accused of shooting him multiple times in the upper torso after an argument.

Harbison said Bruce never looked for any trouble, in fact, he would give the shirt off his back to anyone.

She said he was lending a helping hand to Evans as he provided a place to stay for him during a bad time in his life.

“They got in an argument possibly over the reports he was under the influence of something and that’s probably why they were arguing and instead of arguing it out and talking about it he got a gun and killed him and that’s incomprehensible,” She said.

Harbison said she met Bruce about 34 years ago when her dad was working as a patrol sergeant with the Dothan Police Department and Bruce was working as a clerk at the Amaco gas station in north Dothan.

He then went on to work at the ABC store in Geneva where he worked until he was killed.

“He had a personality that would just make you draw in and talk to him and do anything to make you talk to him, he was not an aggressive and hateful person,” She added.

With Bruce gone now, she says he didn’t have many close relatives other than friends like herself and co-workers.

She says Evans was out on bond from unrelated charges and now he blew his second chance, so now she’s hoping Bruce gets the justice he deserves.

“I want them to go the full max on this guy he doesn’t deserve a breath of freedom,” She said.