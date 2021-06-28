Dothan man wanted for questioning in Saturday hit and run

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Saturday, Dothan Police responded to hit and run accident involving a motorcycle.

According to a press release, the crash occurred near the 2600 Block of Nottingham Way.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

Austin Tyler Enfinger, 23, of Dothan, Alabama is wanted for questioning in this case. Enfinger was last seen in the area of Old Campbellton Highway in Dale County, turning south onto Curry Town Road. He was seen driving a gray 2010 Suzuki SX4.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Enfinger is encouraged to call the Dothan Police Department 334-615-3000.

Community members wanting to assist anonymously can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.

