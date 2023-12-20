DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man is being held without bond after police say he had sex with a teenager.

According to Dothan Police, in November 2023, investigators began looking into allegations that 33-year-old Joshua Kelly Jackson had sexual contact with a juvenile under 16, and a search warrant was executed at Jackson’s home to collect several items as evidence.

Police say that after the investigation, a warrant for Jackson’s arrest was issued, and on December 19, Jackson turned himself in to the Dothan Police Department.

Jackson is charged with one count of rape in the second degree and one count of sexual abuse in the second degree. He is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

Due to the nature of the case, police are releasing no further information at this time.