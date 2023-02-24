DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —A 25-year-old Dothan man was arrested on Thursday after police say he caused a severe injury to his baby’s face.

On Thursday, February 23, an infant child was presented to a local pediatric facility for treatment of a possible facial injury. Medical personnel immediately realized the severity of the injury and had the child transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

According to Dothan Police, once officers were notified of the incident, they immediately began an investigation and police determined the baby was in the care and custody of his father at the time of the injury.

Police say that while talking to the father, his explanation of the injury was not consistent with the type and severity of the injury and police arrested the father, Christopher Rodriguez.

He was charged with one count of Willful Abuse of a Child. His bond was set at $15,000.

Police also say that once the baby has time to heal, he is expected to make a full recovery.

No further information has been released