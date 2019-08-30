Dorian to become a major hurricane today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Dorian is expected to become a Category 4 Hurricane by Friday night.

Dorian is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane along Florida’s Atlantic Coast Monday.

Dangerous storm surge is expected to produce flooding throughout the northwestern Bahamas.

The northwestern Bahamas and the southeast U.S. can expect six to 12 inches of rain.

The rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

Life-threatening rip currents and high surf will soon become threats along Florida’s Atlantic Coast.