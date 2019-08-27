Dorian stays a tropical storm as of latest advisory

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Tropical Storm Dorian is still churning in the Atlantic basin, but slowly crossing into the Caribbean Sea as of Tuesday morning.

Current observations for Tropical Storm Dorian

Dorian is still 415 miles southeast of Puerto Rico and has maintained wind speeds of 50 mph. Minimum central pressure is at 1005 mb, which is slightly higher than yesterday and could signal slight weakening.

This storm has been battling unfavorable conditions, with strong wind shear and dry air as it crosses the Windward Islands into the Caribbean Sea.

However, models show wind shear could relax some and sea surface temperatures are more than sufficient enough (83-85 degrees) to sustain Dorian as a weak tropical storm.

Current Sea Surface Temperaures in the Atlantic, Gulf and Carribean

On Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft was investigating Dorian, but were having trouble identifying a clear-cut center of circulation within the storm.

Dorian spaghetti models

The 5 day track for Dorian has not changed much, with more uncertainty lying in the intensity forecast due to the expected interaction with high terrain on the island of Hispaniola.

Most of the ensemble forecast models keep Dorian at a Tropical Storm with sustained winds less than 70 mph, and very few bring it to hurricane status.

Dorian is expected to get to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by Wednesday evening and continue moving to the northwest at 14 mph. It could then make a gradual west-northwesterly turn on Saturday into Sunday.

Dorian 3 day forecast

Dorian 5 day forecast

This could bring it to the Florida peninsula as we gear up for Labor Day, however it’s too still too far out to discuss any potential impacts to the panhandle.

Governor Ron DeSantis also tweeted Tuesday reminding east coast residents to get prepared and encouraging everyone else to keep an eye on this storm.

Based on the current track of #TropicalStormDorian, all residents on the East Coast should prepare for impacts, including strong winds, heavy rain and flooding. Make sure to have your supplies ready and follow @FLSERT and local media for the latest updates on the forecast. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 27, 2019

The 13 First Alert Storm Team will continue to monitor Dorian’s progress through the Caribbean Sea this week and updates will be posted here as well as on our social media accounts.

