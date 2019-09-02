Dorian giving many Bay County residents PTSD

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the whole country watches a hurricane named Dorian, residents in the Panhandle may see it differently. With less than a year behind us following Hurricane Michael, The anxiety is still real for many.



Even though Dorian wont hit the Panhandle, many residents are still concerned. With many Bay County residents still struggling to fully recover, Hurricane Dorian images and graphics can make many feel like they are reliving the storm all over again.

PTSD and anxiety are affecting locals who are watching the news about another big storm.

We spoke to Panama City residents Jimmy Creel, Michael Gilmore, and David Ogden about how these images make them feel.



“I think they’re just like me. Waiting to see what’s going to happen,” said Creel.



“Its a lot of anxiety mixed up in the air and everything,” said Gilmore.



“But I definitely think were not the only ones who have some kind of PTSD after,” said Ogden.



For many, Dorian conjures up images of Michael less than a year ago for residents Charles Comer, Jerry Mcbride and Jerry Allen.



“Even though people are telling us its going to be missed, they’re still buying up everything and buying gas. We’ve been traumatized. We even get shook up when there’s a small storm,” said Comer.



“You can see the panic, and they were thinking about boarding up a week ago,” said Mcbride.



“And Dorian’s coming along now and everyone’s got this big knot in their stomach,” said Allen.



We spoke to News 13’s Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley to get his take on why this storm can trigger many bad memories.



“Those impacted last year can relate to what’s going on with Dorian, especially over the Bahamas. and that doesn’t bring up good emotions for just about everyone. so people are just feeling strongly and remembering about hurricane Michael last year,” said Whitley.



While we continue to recover and rebuild here in Bay County, one things for sure, panhandle residents are keeping Dorian victims in their prayers.

