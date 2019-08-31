Dorian gains strength as track shifts east

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The latest data from the Hurricane Hunters shows a stronger Category 4 storm than we had when we went to bed Friday night.

While Dorian’s projected track shifted east overnight, the storm’s winds increased to 145 MPH.

The National Hurricane Center shared their view from inside the calm eye of Hurricane Dorian Saturday morning.

Here a look inside the clear eye of #Dorian this morning from the @HRD_AOML_NOAA Hurricane Hunter P-3 Aircraft. Picture credit Paul Chang pic.twitter.com/Yyi8OBRcBf — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the NHC said max sustained winds were up to 140 MPH, as Dorian sustained its Category 4 status.

The NHC has been calling Dorian a “dangerous hurricane” that poses a significant threat to Florida and the Bahamas.

A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of the Bahamas, particularly the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island areas.

The next update for Hurricane Dorian is 11 a.m.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS: