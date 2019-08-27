Dorian forms new center of circulation, forecast track shifts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center places the new center of circulation for Tropical Storm Dorian nearly 70 miles north of the previous center.

Due to the northward development, The National Hurricane Center has shifted Dorian’s forecast track roughly 30 to 60 nautical miles northeast [of the previous track] through the next 4 days.

Tropical Storm Dorian track and intensity forecast through 5 days. (Photo Provided/National Hurricane Center)

The central pressure and sustained winds of the system have not changed with the latest advisory and remain at 1005 millibars and 50 mph respectively.

Dorian is still expected to reach Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by Wednesday evening and continue moving to the northwest at near 14 mph. It could then make a gradual west-northwesterly turn by the weekend, which puts the state of Florida in the crosshairs.

With the major shift of the center of circulation, model guidance is not initializing correctly and we will need to wait until latest model runs come in on Tuesday night to get a better idea of how much this shift affects the overall track and intensity of the storm.

Residents and tourists need to prepare for the possibility of heavy rains moving through the panhandle by early next week, however it’s still too early to talk specifics or anything further than that.

Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted on Tuesday morning reminding residents to prepare emergency kits and encouraging everyone to keep an eye on this storm.

Based on the current track of #TropicalStormDorian, all residents on the East Coast should prepare for impacts, including strong winds, heavy rain and flooding. Make sure to have your supplies ready and follow @FLSERT and local media for the latest updates on the forecast. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 27, 2019

The 13 First Alert Storm Team will continue to monitor Dorian’s progress through the Caribbean Sea this week and updates will be posted here as well as on our social media accounts.

