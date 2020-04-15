Door Dash worker fears for her family during COVID-19 pandemic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In August of 2019, Tina Burton decided to leave her stressful job as a customer service manager at Walmart to start delivering food as a Door Dash driver.

Over the past eight months, Tina said business was good, but now, things have increased quite a bit.

With COVID-19 numbers increasing daily, many have turned to services like Door Dash and Uber Eats so they can stay home in an attempt to flatten the pandemic curve.

Tina is grateful to be able to work right now, but she is also worried that she is putting her family at risk.

“I’m going to all of these places and I worry that I might unknowingly contract the virus, and then pass it on to my husband or my children,” Burton said. “I have an aunt who has a low immune system and I usually visit her once a week, but I haven’t gone over there in a while because I’m scared of exposing her and her husband to it.”

Burton said her family of four are all in good health but that doesn’t make them fear the virus any less.

“We are all in good health and could probably get over it, but I don’t want to put them through that,” Burton said. “At the same time, I have bills to pay so I have to go out and work.”

With Bay County cases increasing to 39 as of Wednesday morning, Burton said she did consider temporarily putting her work on hold.

“The Friday before last, it seemed like every day there was a new case and I got scared, ” Burton said, “I told my husband that I was staying home. I stayed home for a week and then our financials were hurting, so I knew I had to go back to work.”

Burton said she is doing everything she can to ensure maximum safety and that includes wearing a mask.

“I had a friend make a bunch of homemade masks over the weekend and she brought a few to me. I wore one yesterday,” Burton said. “I’m using so much hand sanitizer that my hands are drying out.”

Burton said that besides the Chick-fil-a on 23rd street she hasn’t noticed any restaurants with employees wearing masks.

“I do a lot of orders from Chick-fil-a and they wear masks and gloves,” Burton said, “A few people at Chipotle are wearing them, but not everyone.”

With Burton delivering to both businesses and homes, she can’t always avoid a hand-to-hand exchange, but she said prefers it.

“I deliver to some businesses so sometimes I have to go inside,” Burton said, “but a lot of people ask for you to leave it at their door.”

Burton said that she is glad her job can pay the bills but she also feels like people in her position are an important asset amid the current criss.

“I had a delivery back on Monday and the woman called me when I pulled up to make sure I was at the correct apartment,” Burton said, “she told me I was a lifesaver because her whole family was quarantined and they didn’t have much food left in their home.”

Burton said that it made her feel good to know that she is making even the smallest difference in people’s lives right now.

Burton, her husband, and their two teenage children live in Bayou George.