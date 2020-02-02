Don’t drink and drive: AAA offers free rides on Super Bowl Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – AAA is offering a free service to members and non-members who are too impaired to drive on Sunday.

“Tow to Go” is a program being offered by AAA that ensures people have no defense for driving drunk. Drivers can call “Tow to Go” and have a free ride for their car and themselves.

“The Super Bowl often means good times with friends and family, yet unfortunately people make the bad call of driving drunk,” Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA, said. “Instead of getting behind the wheel while impaired, call Tow to Go, drivers can call Tow to Go for a safe ride for them and their vehicle.”

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of one-alcoholic-impaired-driving death occurred every 50 minutes in 2018. A total of 10,511 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes.

“Tow to Go” is available Friday, Jan. 31, through 6 a.m. Monday morning, Feb. 3, in the following states: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Indiana.

Drivers can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

