Donnie Edenfield officially sworn in as Jackson County’s new sheriff

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The new Jackson County sheriff was sworn in on Tuesday on the steps of the Jackson County courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Donnie Edenfield was sworn in as the new sheriff and says he’s been working with former sheriff, Lou Roberts, for the last six weeks to ensure a smooth transition from one sheriff to another.

Edenfield said he plans to initially focus heavily on keeping teen drivers safe by offering a program where young drivers can learn basic driving skills if they don’t have the opportunity to go to driver’s ed.

Another issue Edenfield plans to focus on is keeping drugs off of the streets.

“The issue of illegal narcotics in our county, those who sell, manufacture or distribute illegal narcotics, we’re going to go after them, aggressively,” Edenfield said. “Because so many other crimes, can be attributed to the illegal drug activity.”

Edenfield also said they have a lot of talented deputies in their department. He said he will be taking a look at how things are being run to make sure they are getting the most out of their deputies’ skillsets.

