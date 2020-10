Donald Trump Jr. waves at campaign rally before President Donald Trump appears Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., will be speaking in Panama City Beach on Thursday.

The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Those who want tickets to the event should visit this website.

Trump Jr. joins several of the president’s children in campaigning for their father’s re-election. Eric Trump visited Bay County in September.