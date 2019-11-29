Domestic violence call leads to SWAT team response in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB)- Thanksgiving Day there was quite a commotion in a Fountain neighborhood after a domestic violence call led to the Bay County SWAT team being called out.

Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s office said deputies were routed to a domestic violence disturbance. Officials told News 13 that deputies heard gunshots at the scene and called for the bearcat unit and a few SWAT team members.

The incident happened on Coffee Road in Fountain on Thursday afternoon. Residents reported heavy police presence in the area throughout the afternoon as deputies worked the scene.

Deputies said they responded to the call around 1:40 p.m. and cleared the scene about three hours later close to 5 p.m. after arresting 48-year-old Paul Freeman.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said Freeman did fire off shots but didn’t hit anyone. He’s been taken to the Bay County jail and faces domestic violence-related charges.