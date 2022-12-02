KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton confirmed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she has a secret song locked away in Dollywood, and also shared that she regrets it.

In a 2021 article, WATE reported that Parton shared in her book that a CD with a never-before-heard song was locked in a “Dream Box” at Dollywood’s DreamMore resort in Pigeon Forge.

On The Tonight Show, Fallon asked Parton about the song that will be released in 2045, and appeared shocked when she said “That’s the truth.”

“We do a lot of things at Dollywood, and one year, we thought about that. They asked me if would write a song that nobody would ever hear. I’ll be dead and gone, well I might not be, cause I’ll be 99. You know me, I might still be hoppin’ around.” Parton said.

Parton said that she put the CD in the box and included a CD player, instructions on how to play the song, and notes on how they were creating music at that time. She also said that since then, she has regretted the decision to put that song in the capsule.

“I don’t know what they’ll do with it, but I have regretted that because it was a really good song,” Parton said. “I keep wantin’ them to let me dig it up put something else it it that isn’t as good.”

Parton also added that if anyone is around when the song is played, she hopes they’ll enjoy the song.