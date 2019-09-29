Dollar General holds 16,000th store grand opening in Panama City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Dollar General held a celebration in Springfield on Saturday as the chain held their 16,000th Grand Opening ceremony. 

Residents were invited to attend the festivities complete with the ribbon-cutting, free food and giveaways for the shoppers.

The celebration also commemorated this location reopening almost a year after it was destroyed by Hurricane Michael. 

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation presented checks to both Cedar Grove Elementary and Parker Elementary, each for $16 thousand. 

“Through this donation, we hope to help these schools give their students an opportunity to find their love of reading, to go toward literacy resources they otherwise may not have,” said Mary Kathryn Colbert, Dollar General’s PR Manager. 

