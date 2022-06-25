TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Following the overturning of 1973’s Roe v. Wade decision, effectively removing all federal protections for abortion rights and turning them to state legislatures, Florida’s laws on abortion will still take effect in July.

Previous reporting by The Conversation showed 13 states with trigger laws that would further restrict abortion, based on a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade’s protections.

While some states have what are known as trigger laws, designed to take effect should Roe be overturned, Florida does not.

The states that do have trigger laws, banning or restricting abortion contingent on the U.S. Supreme Court decision, are spread out across the United States.

Abortion was severely limited in a few states already, while in Florida the abortion ban was effective as of 15-weeks of pregnancy. That law, House Bill 5, takes effect July 1. There are not any laws in the Sunshine State that further restrict abortion, that’s not to say that Florida lawmakers won’t draft additional restrictions later on.

Additional legislation on that subject may come. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted a reaction to the SCOTUS ruling. In his statement, DeSantis said the state will “continue to defend its” recent laws and “pro-life reforms” as well as “work to expand pro-life protections.”