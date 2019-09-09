Doctors warn about the dangers of concussions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The tackles, touchdowns and Friday nights under the lights are back. While it’s an exciting time of year for fans, it’s a dangerous one for those wearing the helmets.

“The brain, it sits in fluid and it rocks back and forth,” said Dr. Terrence Kolb, the Emergency Department Medical Director at Gulf Coast Regional. “It’s basically a bruising of your brain.”

Dr. Kolb is talking about concussions.

He said he treats head trauma all the time, and while football is a major sport for concussions, it’s not the only one; women’s soccer is also a top sport for the injury.

“Today, the sports are all played at a much faster, much bigger, stronger pace,” said Dr. Kolb. “So the injury rate is much higher.”

When those injuries are under the hood, like concussions, it’s easier for them to stay hidden; especially when there’s pressure to tough it out on the field.

“You have the young kids who are playing sports, trying to get a college scholarship, the key is to stay on the field and continue to play,” said Dr. Kolb. “If we truly reported the true incidence of concussions, I think it would be eye-opening for the entire community.”

He said reporting symptoms like headaches or dizziness is crucial, as being diagnosed by a professional and treated properly for concussions could be life-saving.

“When you report, that’s the right thing to do because there are consequences to these decisions,” he said. “A lot of those are irreversible over the course of time.”

He said the first concussion is not nearly as bad as having more than one, especially if they’re left untreated. Multiple concussions can cause neurological problems over time.

So whether you’re playing the game or enjoying it as a fan, remember, you only get one brain; Dr. Kolb is encouraging everyone to put their safety and long-term health before the game.