Doctors Memorial Hospital tests almost 600 for COVID-19





BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB)–Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay finished their three day COVID-19 testing clinic on Thursday. The drive-thru clinic tested both sick patients and those without symptoms.

The hospital told News 13 that they administered 598 tests for the coronavirus over the 3 days.

The doctors say the clinic was extremely successful as they expected.

The hospital hopes to do it again, as long as they receive test results quicker. The hospital says they were supposed to receive results within 24 to 48 hours, but most took longer.

“We want to be sure that we get the results back in a timely fashion so we can tell them and then we can quarantine these people who are either carriers or under the subclinical phase where they are not showing the signs. So we can then quarantine them properly,” said Dr. Ata Ulhaq, the acting CEO of Doctors Memorial Hospital.

Doctor Ulhaq says 60% of those tested were Holmes County residents. 40% were from neighboring areas.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

