Doctors Memorial Hospital tests almost 600 for COVID-19

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB)–Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay finished their three day COVID-19 testing clinic on Thursday. The drive-thru clinic tested both sick patients and those without symptoms.

The hospital told News 13 that they administered 598 tests for the coronavirus over the 3 days.

The doctors say the clinic was extremely successful as they expected.

The hospital hopes to do it again, as long as they receive test results quicker. The hospital says they were supposed to receive results within 24 to 48 hours, but most took longer.

“We want to be sure that we get the results back in a timely fashion so we can tell them and then we can quarantine these people who are either carriers or under the subclinical phase where they are not showing the signs. So we can then quarantine them properly,” said Dr. Ata Ulhaq, the acting CEO of Doctors Memorial Hospital.

Doctor Ulhaq says 60% of those tested were Holmes County residents. 40% were from neighboring areas.