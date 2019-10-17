District targets bullying with Unity Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Halloween may be just around the corner, but that’s not the reason Bay District School students are going to be wearing orange.

It’s part of a district-wide event called ‘Unity Day.’

The day is designed to bring awareness that bullying will not be tolerated, officials said.

Schools are even implementing the hashtag, #ITSCOOLTOBEKIND.

Callaway Elementary Principal, Andra Phillips says it’s a special time to teach students about acceptance.

“It deals with diversity, we try to bring awareness to bullying during that time, and it’s centered around acceptance. Our goal is to create an environment in which students know they are supported and accepted. This is just one day we set aside, where everyone wears orange, and we a bunch of different activities together,” said Phillips.

Many schools each have special activities planned for the day centered around kindness.

“It’s just something now that students are starting to celebrate as one. We’re not just talking about unity at our campus, but this is about unity at all our campuses in Bay District. It doesn’t matter what school you go to, we are unified. We want everyone to have a great time when they’re on our campuses so they understand we’re working as a team,” said Phillips.

Unity Day will be held at all Bay District Schools on October 22nd.