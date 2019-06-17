District 7 citizens to vote in Florida House special election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After the election in November, twelve counties in Florida have been without a state house member, but that will change Tuesday night.

Residents of Gulf, Calhoun, Franklin, and Liberty counties among others will vote to replace Halsey Beshears who was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to lead the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Port Saint Joe Republican Jason Shoaf and Tallahassee Democrat Ryan Terrell are running to fill Beshears' rural District Seven seat.

For details on where and when to vote visit your county's Supervisor of Elections website.

Gulf County Supervisor of Elections

Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections

Franklin County Supervisor of Elections

Liberty County Supervisor of Elections