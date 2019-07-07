Distressed swimmer pulled from the Gulf

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- Okaloosa County deputies responded to a distressed swimmer in the Gulf Saturday afternoon.

Officers said a 17-year-old was seen struggling in the water behind the Eglin NCO Beach Club on Okaloosa Island.

The teen’s father went into the water to save him and he was pulled to shore where an off-duty nurse began CPR. He began breathing but was quickly taken to Fort Walton Beach medical center for further treatment.

At last word, he was listed in critical condition. The identity of the teen has yet to be released.