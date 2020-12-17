Displaced children in Okaloosa don’t have to worry about Santa missing them this Christmas

OKALOOSA COUNTY (WMBB) — Christmas time is typically filled with holiday joy and cheer, but for some children who are away from their families, that’s not the case.

Richea Driskell has worked as an EMT for Okaloosa County for more than 25 years.

She has seen firsthand kids who get displaced around the holidays, and she said it is extremely hard on them.

So this year Driskell came up with an idea. She and her colleagues collected toys for kids at ‘Children in Crisis.’

It is an agency that takes care of those needing a safe shelter away from threats they face at home.

She hopes these toys boost their holiday spirit and keeps kids from wondering if Santa will find them this Christmas.

“You have all these unanswered questions and it adds a lot of stress on top of everything else,” said Okaloosa EMT Richea Driskell. “So we just want to bring some smiles to the kids. It’s the most important thing. It’s the magic of Christmas, it really is. Everything that we do and we see, being able to bring the smiles back to the kids it’s so rewarding.”

Three big boxes of toys were collected for this Christmas season hoping to make the holidays a bit brighter for all children at the agency.

If you would like to donate unwrapped toys you can visit their website.