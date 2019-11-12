LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Disney Plus suffers some technical difficulties at launch

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cathleen Taff

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo characters from Disney and Fox movies are displayed behind Cathleen Taff, president of distribution, franchise management, business and audience insight for Walt Disney Studios during the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Verizon is offering new and current customers a free year of Disney+ as the battle for streaming customers heats up. The offer extends to certain new and existing 4G and 5G customers as well as new Verizon Fios and 5G home internet customers. The promotion begins Nov. 12. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney’s brand-new streaming service Disney Plus may be a victim of its own success.

The $7-a-month service offering an array of Disney classics and new shows suffered some technical difficulties hours after launching at 3 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday.

The problems started a little before 7 a.m., according to downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages. It received more than 8,000 reports of difficulties, mostly with video streaming. Others reported problems logging in.

Disney is working to resolve the issue after consumer demand exceeded its expectations, said spokeswoman Karen Hobson. The company did not say what caused the problem.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Horse whispering strengthens bond with horses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horse whispering strengthens bond with horses"

Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class"

PC Songwriter Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC Songwriter Festival"

Masonic Lodge 369 Golf Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masonic Lodge 369 Golf Tournament"

101 year old vet honored in Okaloosa Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "101 year old vet honored in Okaloosa Co."

Callaway hosts 25th annual Veterans Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Callaway hosts 25th annual Veterans Day parade"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.