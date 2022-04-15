BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — 65-year-old Cheryl Callaway lost her home to a fire about a month ago.

She’s been living in pretty rough conditions ever since.

Callaway loves her animals.

So after her home burned down in March, she decided to live in her tool shed just to stay close to them.

“Staying in there for right now and going to the neighbors and taking showers and then trying to stay with them [her animals] as much as I can to make sure they’re settled,” Callaway said. “That’s the main thing.”

Callaway lost almost everything in the fire– even one of her ducks.

Now she spends most days cleaning up the debris on her property.

The disabled veteran only has her daughter nearby to help her.

But she’s a student, an employee, and lives over an hour away.

“It’s really hard to know where to start and to even ask people,” Callaway’s daughter Heather Jordan said. “I’ve emailed several businesses and it still feels a little awkward to ask but if I don’t ask, who’s going to help?”

Jordan has set up a gofundme for her mom.

She said she wants to raise money to get her a tiny home.

“I don’t sleep in a bed. I got a bad back and so I sleep in a chair,” Callaway said. “So all I need is a front room, a bathroom, and a kitchen– and not an open fire.”

Callaway also needs some extra hands– people who will come in and help remove all the heavy debris and take apart the foundation of her home.

She said a roll-off construction dumpster would be helpful too.

“It’d be nice to be able to walk out of that shop one day and not see this mess,” Callaway said. “That’s the most depressing thing is you walk out and it’s like ‘ok that really happened?”

If you would like to volunteer to help Callaway clear her land, you can send her daughter Heather Jordan a message on Facebook.