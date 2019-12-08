Dillard’s and BFF Animal Rescue host adoption day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The community came out and had a pawsome afternoon Saturday as they helped to give some furry friends a home for the holidays.



Dillard’s and BFF Animal Rescue partnered up to host their first ever adoption day.



People got to come out to Dillard’s to take a look at more than 20 dogs and kittens.



The event also doubled as a fundrasier. BFF Animal Rescue accepted food and blanket donations to take care of the animals they foster. As well as monetary donations, raising over 300 dollars.



People were able to submit applications to adopt the animals on site. Dillard’s says they’re happy to help the animals find their fur-ever homes as well as interact with their consumers.



“We absolutely want to give back to the community that we’re in so were trying to support in any way we can and we really have a great connection with Becky and all the animals she’s brought out here and we just wanted to help them find the homes,” said Allison Jensen, the Assistant Store Manager at Dillard’s.



The shelter says they conduct home visits before approving any adoptions in order to make sure the furry friends go to safe and loving homes.

To learn more about BFF Animal Rescue, check out https://www.facebook.com/beckysfurryfriends/ .