Dignity bags given to Hurricane Michael survivors

Over 140 pounds items for the homeless population of Panama City given out by a former Bay County resident today.



With two suitcases full of donated items, former resident Caroline Nickerson returned to Bay County to drop off “dignity bags” to the people of the family services agency and the Panama City Rescue Mission.



Rescue Mission serves over 200 people per day, they say this will help the members of the women and children shelter, as well as the men’s, tremendously after the hurricane devastation. chief development officer of Panama City Rescue Mission, Shawnte Williams said these bags will boost the moral of the shelters.



“It’s pretty amazing, if any of you, I know you all have shopped, personal items are very expensive. you used to be able to go to the dollar store and get nice items. so its nice to have toothpaste and a toothbrush. I think that shows a lot of dignity and respect, and shows we still care about anyone regardless of what their need is at the time.” said Williams.



With the homeless population growing by over a thousand people after Hurricane Michael, these bags were a necessity. Former Bay county resident, Caroline Nickerson told us what goes into each bag.





“They’re basic necessities that ease the difficulties of living on the street. so it could be shampoo, little travel size shampoo. it could be socks because socks get wet and that can damage people’s feet when they’re not living in ideal circumstances. we have little healthy snacks, each bag also contains a little inspirational note.” said Nickerson.



These “dignity bags” will go to help over 100 people at the local shelter, family service agency and panama city rescue mission.